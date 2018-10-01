Reedsport’s football team came up short in its Sunset Conference debut on Friday, falling to Toledo 40-16.
Now the Brave are preparing for just their second home game of the season, when Coquille visits on Friday night.
Since each Class 2A league is only guaranteed two playoff berths, and since Coquille beat Bandon on Friday night, a win would be a huge step toward a possible spot in the postseason.
Reedsport led Toledo 16-13 in the second half Friday before Toledo scored four straight touchdowns.
“We still felt this was a winnable game for us,” Reedsport coach Boe Pickett said. “We had some costly fumbles and penalties and youth started to take their toll.”
Reedsport’s defense also had a few breakdowns in its pass coverage.
“With a team that throws as much as they do, you can’t afford that,” Pickett said.
The defense had highlights, though.
“Nick Glover was all over the field and Griff Lavigne continues to play great at middle linebacker,” Pickett said.
Reedsport rushed for 241 yards on 44 carries. Kaileb Pickett scored both touchdowns, on runs of 22 and 8 yards. But the Brave only passed for 22 yards on two completions, with an interception.
Reedsport is eager to get back on the field Friday.
“We look forward to playing Coquille this week and actually playing at home,” Boe Pickett said.
“We know that they will be tough and well-coached and look forward to the challenge.”
The Red Devils recovered a late fumble and scored in the final minute to beat Bandon 12-8 on Friday.
Coquille and Reedsport have two common opponents. Both beat Oakland in close games. Coquille also beat Glide, while the Brave were shut out by the Wildcats.
Reedsport is back on the road next week against Gold Beach.