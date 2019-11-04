Reedsport had an exciting finish to the football season, though the Brave came up short against Rogue River on Friday night at Ruppe Field.
Reedsport came from behind to tie the game in dramatic fashion on a touchdown by Eli Carson and two-point conversion run by Jacob Chaney with under three minutes to go, but the Chieftains had a quick drive for the winning touchdown.
It was a well-played game for Reedsport, which finished with a 3-5 overall record.
Carson had two touchdowns in the game and Miguel Velazquez also scored a touchdown for Reedsport.
Reedsport finished with wins over Neah-Kah-Nie, Illinois Valley and Gold Beach, all at home. The team should return a strong core of players, with 19 underclassmen on the roster.
Three teams from the Sunset Conference ended up making the Class 2A playoffs. With league champion Coquille as the No. 2 seed (hosting Santiam on Saturday), Toledo ranked fifth (hosting Lost River on Friday) and Bandon ranked 14th (visiting Heppner on Saturday).