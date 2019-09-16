COOS BAY — Technically, Mike Taylor wasn’t a complete racing rookie this season when he drove regularly at Coos Bay Speedway — it’s just been 41 years since he raced one season at Cottage Grove Speedway.
“I thought I’d get a car and come back and give it a try,” the 61-year-old Taylor said on Saturday night after wrapping up second place for the season in the Sportsman Late Models class.
Taylor said it’s been a good season, and not just because of his success on the track.
“The best thing out here is we’ve met such great people,” Taylor said.
The different drivers often help each other out. Taylor said a couple of the veterans have taken him under their wings this year. And Saturday night, several worked together to try to fix a problem on the car of Steve Dubisar of Coquille so he could get back on the track for the main event in one of the divisions.
“The people we’ve met out here are crazy good,” Taylor said.
Taylor won two races during his first season at the speedway. He also entered his No. 22 car in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models division several times, including one top-five finish.
The racing became a family event for the summer, with various family members helping with the race car and supporting in the grandstands.
“It’s been great for my family,” Taylor said. “We have probably 30 people up there in Taylor Hats and T-shirts.”
One of those is Taylor’s son, Doug, who raced for the first time Saturday night, getting into a borrowed car in the Hornets division.
Doug finished seventh in the main event for the division.
“It was my first time ever in any kind of race,” he said.
Doug said he is partly the reason for his dad not racing cars for the past four decades.
“He was rookie of the year at Cottage Grove in 1980,” Doug said. “I was born in 1981 and that was the end of his racing.”
That’ only true for the cars, though.
“I’ve been racing motocross for those 40 years, so I’ve been racing all my life,” Taylor said.
Taylor and his wife moved to Reedsport five years ago from Creswell and have established a successful contracting business.
Now that the racing bug has fully bit, he’s looking forward to future seasons.
So is Doug.
“I will keep doing it,” he said. “I’ve said all year I wanted to race one time.”
Though the points races were finalized Saturday, there are still two more race dates this fall, the Battle at the Bay on Sept. 28 and the Prather Family Lucas Oil Open Show on Oct. 5. For more information, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.