PORTLAND — For the first time since 1967, Reedsport is the state wrestling champion.
On the strength of three individual champions and three other placers (out of seven total grapplers the team advanced to the tournament), Reedsport edged Culver 106.5 points to 103 to win the Class 2A-1A title. Culver had won the past six titles.
Reedsport won five titles in the 1960s, including four straight from 1964 to 1967, but hadn’t made it to the top of the podium since.
But on Saturday, Reedsport’s Aaron Solomon, Eli Carson and Miguel Valazquez all won their championship bouts, with the win by Velazquez in the 170-pound final providing the final points for either team.
Reedsport’s three winners were the only state champions for the South Coast. Marshfield’s Peyton Forbes and Coquille’s Brayden Clayburn also advanced to championship night, but came up short in their title bouts.
Jose Martinez, Adam Solomon and Christian Solomon also placed for Reedsport on Saturday after all took must-win matches in the consolation semifinals to reach the podium — only four wrestlers place in each weight class in Class 2A-1A.
Aaron Solomon, Carson and Velazquez all won decisions in the semifinals Saturday morning (the first two by two points) to reach the championship matches.
When it came to Saturday evening, Aaron Solomon beat top seed Tyson Patton of Santiam 7-5 at 106 pounds. Carson topped Blake Owens of Central Linn 5-2 at 120.
In the pivotal final at 170, Velazquez built a big lead early on the way to a 14-3 major decision over Austin Van Houten of Oakland.
The win was needed after Culver’s Lane Downing won his championship match at 145 pounds with a pin — he was Culver’s only wrestler to reach the championship round — to give the Bulldogs the lead in the team race.
Earlier in the day, Martinez placed fourth at 106 pounds for the Brave after reaching the placing round by edging Culver’s Debren Sanabria 6-5 in the consolation semifinals, the so-called “blood round” because the losers fail to make the podium.
Adam Solomon eliminated Coquille’s Tony Florez 9-6 in the consolation semifinals before he, too, lost in the third-place match.
Christian Solomon, who like both of his brothers had reached the semifinals, bounced back from his semifinal loss to Bonanza’s Oak Tenold to beat Vernonia’s Wyatt Jones in the consolation semifinals and Pine Eagle’s Cutter Tanaka in the third-place match.
River Lichte was Reedsport’s only wrestler to not place in the tournament.
Clayburn was Coquille’s only placer. In addition to Florez, Ethan Elmer, who had reached the semifinals at 145 pounds before losing to Culver’s Downing, lost in the consolation semifinals.
Clayburn was trying to repeat as state champion, but lost to Seth Butler 2-1 in the championship match at 182 pounds. Butler got his points with an escape near the end of the second period and Clayburn wasn’t able to counter, getting his only point on an escape in the final seconds of the match.
Coquille finished 14th in Class 2A-1A.
Also in the classification, Landen Timeus placed fourth for Gold Beach at 138 pounds. Darren Bright was disqualified in the third-place match at 182 pounds.
Forbes won his semifinal match in the Class 4A 145-pound bracket with an 8-2 decision over Sweet Home’s Brayden Newport, but was pinned in the championship match by Kane Nixon of Cascade.
He was Marshfield’s only placer in the tournament, with Josh Hinds earlier losing in the consolation third round (one round from placing in Class 4A) at 170 pounds.
Siuslaw had a pair of placers, with Elijah LaCosse (138 pounds) and Matthew Horrillo (285) both placing third. They got there in very different ways. Horrillo lost in the semifinals Saturday morning, but won both his consolation matches.
La Cosse lost his first match Friday, but came back to win five straight matches by pin for the Vikings.
Mason Buss (120) and Ryan Jennings (152) both were eliminated one round from placing.
Siuslaw’s Hayden Muller was fourth in the girls tournament at 135 pounds, the only South Coast girl to place. Bailey Overton lost in the consolation semifinals at 120 pounds.
Brookings-Harbor’s Averi Winn placed fourth at 285 pounds in the Class 3A division after winning two straight elimination consolation matches.
Burns took the Class 3A team title, while La Grande edged Sweet Home by 6.5 points for the Class 4A crown, Crescent Valley won the Class 5A title (and had nine of the 14 individual champions) and Newberg ended Roseburg’s run of six straight Class 6A crowns (the Indians had won 11 of the first 13 state titles since OSAA expanded to six classifications (five for wrestling) in 2007.
