Jeff Cleveland has taken a sudden interest in wrestling history in Oregon.
As the stepfather of three Reedsport wrestlers who will compete in the state tournament this week — Christian Solomon and his twin brothers Adam and Aaron — Cleveland went to work trying to find out if any other set of three brothers had wrestled at state the same year.
He hasn’t found any yet, though Mountain View High School in Bend has a set of triplets who all qualified this year — two boys and a girl.
It’s a big accomplishment for the three Solomons to all reach the state tournament, he said, though he added he’s not surprised by their success.
“Whatever they put their mind to, they’ve been successful,” he said. “Those boys put their heads in the game and they go for it.”
Perhaps the one surprising thing about their success is that they are relatively new to wrestling. They all started three seasons ago, when Christian was a freshman and the twins were in eighth grade.
“Christian was the starting point guard (in basketball) all the way until he started high school,” Cleveland said.
In middle school, wrestling and basketball don’t happen at the same time, so the younger brothers started a several weeks after Christian.
“I wish we would have started wrestling earlier,” Christian said.
That doesn’t make this week any less special.
“It’s pretty cool that all three of us are going,” Christian said. “Hopefully they can place like I did my sophomore year.”
Aaron, who is the lightest and wrestles at 106 pounds (Adam is at 120 and Christian at 126), said it was a pretty easy decision to switch sports once he gave wrestling a try.
“I knew I was naturally a better wrestler,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
The twins will be at state for the first time.
Adam had the hardest road to the state meet. After losing in the district semifinals he had to win two elimination matches, including beating a three-time state qualifier in the third-place match.
“It was really stressful, but I got the job done,” he said, adding it was a good momentum boost for this week. “I will take the same edge into state.”
He’s excited all three get to compete this week.
“It’s a really cool feeling,” he said. “Everyone has heard our name.”
Their stepfather is glad they picked up the sport.
“The greatest thing about wrestling is me and Mom can’t do anything about it,” he said. “If they are losing, they have to win for themselves.
“What they learn on the wrestling mat and in tournaments, they carry on for the rest of their lives. Wrestling is an honorable sport.”
Cleveland also loves the family nature of the sport, and said most of the other kids on the team have spent extensive time at the family home.
“I love all these kids,” he said. “It’s a unique friendship all these kids have.”
The Solomon brothers are the youngest of seven siblings. Their two older brothers also will be at the state tournament.
“It’s like a vacation,” Cleveland said.