Try 1 month for 99¢

Reedsport’s basketball teams had mixed results in their final tuneups for the Sunset Conference season on Friday.

The Reedsport boys came from behind to beat Rogue River 57-52 as Javier Analco scored 26 points, Dallas McGill 19 and Leo Voepel eight.

Reedsport’s girls, though, fell to the Chieftains 45-14, feeling the absence of leading scorer Paige Hausmann-Noel, who was on a family vacation.

Reedsport opens the league season at Bandon on Thursday and hosts Coquille on Saturday before the league gets into its regular Tuesdsay-Friday schedule for the rest of the season.

Reedsport’s boys are 5-5 in what appears a wide-open league behind unbeaten Toledo. Waldport is 6-5, Gold Beach 5-4 and Coquille 6-6.

Reedsport’s girls enter league play 3-6 in a race that appears wide open behind Coquille, which suffered its only loss at top-ranked Kennedy in an overtime game, and Toledo, which is 8-2.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags