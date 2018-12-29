Reedsport’s basketball teams had mixed results in their final tuneups for the Sunset Conference season on Friday.
The Reedsport boys came from behind to beat Rogue River 57-52 as Javier Analco scored 26 points, Dallas McGill 19 and Leo Voepel eight.
Reedsport’s girls, though, fell to the Chieftains 45-14, feeling the absence of leading scorer Paige Hausmann-Noel, who was on a family vacation.
Reedsport opens the league season at Bandon on Thursday and hosts Coquille on Saturday before the league gets into its regular Tuesdsay-Friday schedule for the rest of the season.
Reedsport’s boys are 5-5 in what appears a wide-open league behind unbeaten Toledo. Waldport is 6-5, Gold Beach 5-4 and Coquille 6-6.
Reedsport’s girls enter league play 3-6 in a race that appears wide open behind Coquille, which suffered its only loss at top-ranked Kennedy in an overtime game, and Toledo, which is 8-2.