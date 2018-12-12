LANGLOIS — Somehow, playing through severe foul trouble, Reedsport's boys found a way to win at Pacific on Wednesday night.
Despite getting just a single point from Dallas McGil and having both McGill and Griffin Lavigne foul out, Reedsport managed a 60-48 win over the Pirates in a nonleague boys basketball game. Javier Analco scored 17 points while Lavigne and teammates Leo Voepel and Jacob Chaney were all in double figures. Colton Morrill-Keeler scored 26 points in the loss for Pacific.
Pacific's Sean White drives the ball against Reedsport Wednesday at Pacific High School.
“I think we’re getting a little bit better at handling full-court pressure,” Reedsport coach Allen Chaney said. “When we calm down and make the pass instead of the dribble, we can get easy shots, we can get nice shots. We’re growing.”
Early on, it was the defending Class 1A state champion Pirates who got off to a rough start because of foul trouble.
Davyn Brown, Pacific’s point guard, and Steven White, a sweet-shooting wing, each had to leave the game in the first quarter with three fouls, leaving the Pirates at a significant scoring disadvantage from the beginning.
“I need to do a better job first of keeping my composure,” Pacific coach Ben Stallard said. “That would be the biggest thing. I think I kind of took some of our players out of the game the first part by being a little too excited about things we can’t control and just run our stuff. This team can be pretty good if we actually run our stuff and execute and not get in foul trouble.”
With Brown and White on the bench, Reedsport ripped off a 10-0 first-quarter run from which Pacific never truly recovered.
But Reedsport also had to deal with foul trouble.
McGill had to sit for long stretches as well, especially in the second half with four fouls. Though Reedsport held a double-digit lead from the second to the fourth quarters, not having McGill hurt.
Voepel, a senior who scored 10 points, and junior Jacob Chaney (12 points) picked up the scoring load.
“We’re deep,” Analco said. “We got guys who can score and play defense at the same time.”
But the Reedsport foul trouble late allowed Pacific to start to crawl back into the game. Pacific cut the once 15-point lead to seven on a Kross Miller field goal with 6:41 to go in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as the Pirates ever got.
Analco scored five straight points, prompting a Pacific timeout that didn’t quite stop the bleeding. Pacific cut the deficit to nine when Miller stripped the ball from Analco at midcourt and raced down for a layup with 1:15 left.
But Reedsport, with free throws from Chaney, scored five straight, pushing its lead to 14. Pacific got a basket from Jordan Walker with 19 seconds left, but it was inconsequential.
“We got a win,” Analco said. “We had two of our starters foul out and we still got a double-digit win. Only one point out of Dallas and we all scored.”
Pacific takes on Trinity Lutheran on Friday at 4:30 p.m. as part of the Holiday Hoops Classic at Hosanna Christian. Reedsport hosts Yoncalla on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.