Reedsport’s boys basketball team bounced back from a loss to league-leading Toeldo to beat Myrtle Point in its two games last week during the Sunset Conference season.
Toledo ran past the Brave 92-49. Reedsport trailed by 10 points after the first quarter, but gave up 30 points in the second quarter.
Dallas McGill had 19 points, Leo Voepel 11 and Javier Analco 10 in the loss.
Against the Bobcats, Reedsport built a 32-19 halftime lead on the way to a 55-39 win.
Voepel had 16 points, Analco 15, Griffin Lavigne eight and Michael Stanley seven.
Reedsport’s girls came up short in both games.
Toledo beat the Brave 65-19, using a stifling press to shut out Reedsport in the first quarter.
Paige Hausmann-Noel scored 11 in the loss.
Against Myrtle Point, Reedsport was in decent shape until being outscored 30-15 in the second half of a 53-33 loss.
Hausmann-Noel again led the Brave with 18 points, while Mariyah Lumpkin-Harp had five and Cheyenne McCart four.
Reedsport’s boys hosted Marshfield’s JV team in a nonleague game Tuesday when the Brave had their bye in the Sunset Conference schedule.
Reedsport returns to league play Friday at Gold Beach and hosts Bandon next Tuesday.