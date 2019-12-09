COQUILLE — The Reedsport boys basketball team is going to overwhelm teams with its size all season long. Starting inside with a group that look equally menacing as offensive linemen are the presences of Javier Analco, Dallas McGill and Jacob Chaney.
The three seniors are all over 6-foot-4 are a lot to handle. The scoring abilities of Analco and McGill was on full display on Saturday at the Winter Lake Classic in Coquille when McGill had 22 and Analco 21 points in a victory over Illinois Valley.
“We would hope that’s the way it would work,” said head coach Allen Chaney of the team depending on the play of its inside players. “What’s really nice — not just tonight but all three games (this season) — we had some good scoring all the way down. One guys has 12, one guy has 11, one has 13, one has 19. So that’s huge for us. We’ve never been able to have that before.”
It was this mix Allen Chaney was hoping for on Friday when it was Analco with 17, Jamison Conger with 13 and Tyler Thornton adding 11 for the Brave in a loss to Sheridan.
Off to a 2-1 start on the season, Chaney is excited about how Thorton and Conger, two players new to the program, are being able to fit right into Reedsport’s system.
“They’re athletic enough so that what they’re not quite getting scheme-wise yet, they’re good enough athletes to make up for the scope of the game. So I like where we’re at,” said Chaney. “This group, they’re good kids and they’re coachable. They’re very coachable.”
Chaney sees these early games as a key part of the team’s growth. With just eight players on the roster, this exposure to competition is key going forward.
“We have to take every advantage to get better during the game because we don’t have the ability to have that level of competition in practice. So we have to learn on the fly. So I saw a lot of things that I think we are doing that. I think our communication is getting better,” he said.
Reedsport opened the season with an 82-36 win over Elkton. McGill had 24 points, Analco 16, Thornton 14 and Conger 13.
The Brave have a full slate of non-league games to continue to grow before the league season. This week Reedsport went to Glide on Tuesday and is host to Camas Valley on Wednesday. This weekend they are at the North Douglas Winter Invitational with games against Elkton and North Douglas before travelling to Yoncalla on Dec. 17.
Reedsport is back home on Dec. 20 against Rogue River and gets North Douglas at home on Dec. 30 before the last nonleague competition of the season on Jan. 4 at Oakland. With plenty of belief in what the team can do offensively, during that stretch Chaney wants to see what Reedsport can do on the other side of the ball.
“Being able to improve on our team defense, keeping teams from scoring 60s. When we get into certain games in league we have to be able to do that. I’m not worried about us scoring enough to win, it’s that we have to improve our team defense,” he said.