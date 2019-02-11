After a couple of weeks of struggles, Reedsport’s boys basketball team put things together two nights in a row.
The Brave beat Waldport 63-43 on Thursday, a game delayed two days by last week’s snow, and then topped Myrtle Point 70-59.
“The boys finally just played with confidence and had fun,” coach Allen Chaney said after the first win. “They really played together and had fun.”
In addition, Dallas McGill got into the dunking mood, with two dunks against Waldport and then a put-back dunk against Myrtle Point after a missed 3-pointer just before halftime.
In the win over Waldport, McGill had 23 points, Javier Analco 21, Leo Voepel 12, Griffin Laigne five and Jaden Hall two.
Reedsport outscored the Irish in every quarter.
Then a night later against Myrtle Point, the scoring was even more balanced. McGill had 17 points, Voepel 14, Analco 12, Michael Stnaley 12, Lavigne eight, Jacob Chaney three and Hall and Kyle Barnes two each.
Reedsport exploded for 34 points in the second quarter after both teams scored eight in the first quarter.
Reedsport improved to 5-6 with the two wins, leaving the Brave alone in third place heading into the season finale on Thursday at league champion Toledo. Reedsport also hosted Glendale in a final nonleague game Tuesday.
Reedsport’s girls weren’t quite as successful as the boys, but had some successes in losses to Waldport 42-18 and Myrtle Point 49-29.
Mariyah Lumpkin-Harp had six points and Makenzie Seeley five in the loss to the Irish.
Against Myrtle Point, Paige Hausmann-Noel scored 21 points and Lumpin-Harp added seven.
Reedsport is 1-10 in league.