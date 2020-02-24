Reedsport’s basketball season came to an end early Sunday morning when the Oregon School Activities Association released the brackets for the Class 2A playoffs and the Brave were the first team left out.
Reedsport, which lost to Bandon in the Sunset Conference playoffs 50-25 on Thursday, finished at No. 16 in the final power rankings, but were left out because No. 19 Mannahouse Christian earned the No. 2 seed in the Northwest League, which guaranteed it a spot in the playoffs.
Reedsport finished 15-10, with all 10 losses to teams in the playoffs — three to Bandon and two each to Coquille and Toledo in league play and once each in the nonleague season to Sheridan, Oakland and Butte Falls, the last one in their final regular-season game last week.
“It was tough getting knocked out at the last minute, but that’s what league playoffs are all about,” Reedsport coach Allen Chaney said. “(We) just came up one spot short.”
He noted that Reedsport, which made the playoffs two years ago, had a successful four-year run for the current seniors.
“This group of seniors won more games throughout their years than most teams have, and they can be proud of that,” Chaney said. “It isn’t realistic, though, to be the fourth team in a league and make the state playoffs.
“We needed to at least beat Bandon, Coquille or Toledo once and we didn’t.”
The Brave lost a starter early in the league season and for the game against Bandon, Reedsport was short-handed, without the injured Javier Analco and without Jamison Conger, who was sick.
“Not having Javier and Jamison that last game against Bandon really hurt, but the other guys didn’t roll over,” Chaney said. “I was proud of their effort.”
In the game against Bandon, the team’s leading scorer was Alex Carson with eight points. Tyler Thornton scored seven, Ethan Logo six and Dallas McGill four.
Logo, who hit a pair of 3-pointers, was the spot starter to fill in for Conger.
Though the season ended and most of the players were ready to quickly transition to baseball, it was a good year, Chaney said.
“You always want a shot at going to state and the boys did that,” he said.
Toledo finished as the top seed for the playoffs and will host Lakeview on Saturday in a game with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Pendleton.
Coquille, which lost to Bandon in the final round of the league playoffs, finished as the No. 3 seed and will host Grant Union. Bandon finished No. 7, but was bumped down to No. 9 because of teams below it that are guaranteed home playoff games. The Tigers will visit Pilot Rock.
In the girls playoffs, Bandon hosts Faith Bible on Friday and Coquille travels to Vernonia.