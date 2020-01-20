Reedsport’s boys basketball team bounced back from a rough start to the Sunset Conference schedule with back-to-back wins last week, helping keep the Brave in contention for a spot in the postseason.
Reedsport beat Gold Beach 73-61 and topped Waldport 73-56 on Friday.
The wins came after Reedsport had opened with losses to the league’s top three teams — Coquille, Toledo and Bandon.
In the win over Waldport, the Brave had six players score.
Tyler Thornton had 18 points and Dallas McGill and Javier Analco 15 each. New starter Shane Saxon added 11 points, Jamison Conger eight and Jaden Morgan six.
Saxon, new to the starting lineup, had a trio of first-quarter 3-pointers to help Reedsport jump out to a 19-10 lead and the Brave were in charge the rest of the way.
That came on the heels of the team’s win at Gold Beach, the squad’s first league victory.
In that win, Analco had 22 points, McGill 19, Thornton 17, Saxon nine and Conger six.
You have free articles remaining.
Toledo and Coquille entered the week still tied atop the standings and with the highest spots in the Oregon School Activities Association power rankings heading into their first showdown Tuesday at Toledo.
The Boomers were No. 2, Coquille No. 4, Bandon No. 10 and Reedsport No. 11 in the power rankings to start the week. Myrtle Point was at No. 20.
The rankings become important at the end of the regular season. The league will get two guaranteed spots in the Class 2A playoffs, but four spots statewide will be up for grabs based on the power rankings.
Reedsport’s girls, meanwhile, had their highest scoring output of the season in a 65-40 loss at Gold Beach.
Makenzie Seeley scored 14 for the Brave and Jenna Corcoran added nine. Ilene Glover had seven, Aubree Rohde six and Kendalynn Bond and Cheyenne McCart two each.
Against Waldport, Glover and Jordan Stanley had seven points each. Corcoran added four, Rohde three and McCart two.
Coquille and Bandon are tied for the league lead as they get toward their first showdown Friday.
Reedsport’s teams wrapped up the first round of the league season at home against Myrtle Point on Tuesday (results weren’t available by press time) and have their bye in the first half of the league schedule Friday. The second round opens at home Tuesday against Coquille and Reedsport visits Toledo on Friday.