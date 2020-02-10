Reedsport’s boys basketball team bounced back after its rough stretch against the top three teams in the Sunset Conference to beat Gold Beach to end last week, starting what the Brave hope is a strong finish to the regular season as the team tries to get into the Class 2A playoffs.
While trying to win its last three league games, Reedsport also will be keeping an eye on the Oregon School Activities Association’s power rankings for Class 2A, which ultimately will decide whether or not Reedsport ends the year in the postseason.
The Brave opened the second round of league play with consecutive losses to Coquille, Toledo and Bandon — the same teams that beat the Brave in the first round.
They bounced back to beat Gold Beach 59-41 on Friday. The Panthers led 21-17 through the first period, but only scored 21 points the rest of the game.
By the end of the game, Javier Analco had 21 points for Reedsport. Dallas McGill scored 12, Jamison Conger 11, Alex Carson nine and Tyler Thornton six.
Earlier in the week, Bandon topped Reedsport in a low-scoring game 41-33. The teams were tied at 19 at halftime, but Reedsport scored just three points in the third and couldn’t catch up.
Analco and Conger had 12 points each and Thornton seven. McGill was held to just two.
Reedsport finishes league play with two potentially challenging road games against Waldport on Tuesday (results weren’t available by press time) and Myrtle Point on Friday. The Brave beat the Irish 73-56 and the Bobcats 79-72 when they played at Reedsport.
You have free articles remaining.
The team also has a nonleague game at home against Butte Falls on Monday, when the rest of the league teams finish their Sunset Conference schedules.
Reedsport entered the week at No. 12 in the power rankings, which would be good enough to make the playoffs.
Reedsport’s girls are down to three chances for a win.
The Brave fell to Bandon 57-19, though they got off to a great start with nine points in the first period.
Aubree Rohde finished with nine points for Reedsport. Makenzie Seeley scored three, Ilene Glover two and Jenna Corcoran one.
On Friday, Gold Beach held Reedsport to three points in the first period and went on to win 46-29.
Corcoran had 10 points in the loss. Courtney Manicke scored five, Glover and Cheyenne McCart four and Seeley and Kendalynn Bond three each.