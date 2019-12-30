Reedsport’s boys picked up their eighth win in a row Monday, topping visiting North Douglas 56-46.
The Brave outscored the Warriors 28-15 in the middle two quarters to build a 16-point lead before North Douglas made the final score more respectable.
Tyler Thornton led the way in Reedsport’s latest win, scoring 21 points. Dallas McGill added 18 and Javier Analco 10.
Jake Gerrard and Keagan Mast both scored 11 for North Douglas.
Reedsport has one more tuneup before the Sunset Conference season starts next Tuesday at Coquille. The Brave visit Oakland on Saturday.
At 9-1, Reedsport is one of three one-loss teams in the Sunset Conference all ranked in the top seven of the OSAA power rankings for Class 2A.
Toledo (8-1) is No. 2, Coquille (8-1) is No. 5 and Reedsport is No. 7. The rankings come into play at the end of the league season, since only two teams from each league automatically advance to the playoffs, with the final four spots decided by the power rankings.
Girls
NORTH DOUGLAS 47, REEDSPORT 15: The Unbeaten Warriors shut out the host Brave in the first half on the way to the easy win.
Nicki Derrick had 11 points for the Warriors, who improved to 9-0 on the season.
Courtney Manicke had six points to lead Reedsport, which still is seeking its first win.
North Douglas was only whistled for three fouls in the game and Reedsport did not attempt any free throws.