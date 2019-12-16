Reedsport’s boys basketball team has been cruising since losing its second game of the season to Sheridan, one of the top teams in the Class 2A power rankings.
Last week, the Brave beat Glide (64-32), Camas Valley (70-33), Elkton (57-33) and North Douglas (55-45) to improve to 6-1 on the season.
Only the win over North Douglas was close, with Reedsport trailing midway through the fourth quarter before finishing on a 15-0 run.
Tyler Thornton had 15 points in that win. Javier Analco added 13, Dallas McGill 12 and Jamison Conger nine. Conger and McGill combined to go 7-for-7 from the line during the stretch in the fourth quarter.
Reedsport has had consistent contributions from those four players offensively and key defense from Jacob Chaney and contributions off the bench from Shane Saxon during its successful run.
McGill had 25 points against Elkton, with Analco scoring 11, Thorton nine and Conger eight.
Analco had 24, McGill 19 and Conger 15 against Elkton. In the win over Camas Valley, Analco had 26, Conger 12, McGill nine and Thornton eight.
Reedsport’s boys were ranked fifth in the OSAA rankings following the weekend, second in the Sunset Conference to Toledo. Coquille was seventh, Gold Beach 10th, Myrtle Point 14th and Bandon 15th.
No league teams have more than one loss except Waldport, which has raised the league’s profile, which could be valuable in determining at-large berths to the Class 2A playoffs.
While Reedsport’s boys have been thriving, the girls are still searching for their first win. Their week included losses to Glide (47-25), the combined Pacific-Powers squad (38-19), Elkton (66-25) and North Douglas (79-23).
The team has gotten scoring from Makenzie Seeley, Ilene Glover, Aubree Rohde, Jenna Corcoran and Cheyenne McCart, but hasn’t had high scoring from multiple players in any games.
The Sunset Conference has not been as strong for girls, though Coquille looks dominant and Gold Beach and Bandon both have just one loss.
This week, Reedsport played Yoncalla on Tuesday (results weren’t available by press time) and hosts Rogue River on Friday before taking a break until hosting North Douglas on Dec. 30.