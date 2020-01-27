Halfway through the Sunset Conference season, Reedsport’s boys basketball team is on pace to reach the Class 2A playoffs.
The Brave could get a big boost with a key win in the start of the second round of league play.
Reedsport won three straight before hosting second-place Coquille on Tuesday (results weren’t available by press time) and visits league-leading Toledo on Friday and third-place Bandon next Tuesday. Reedsport led most of the first three periods against Bandon at home before coming up short in the fourth.
Reedsport was 12th in the Oregon School Activities Association’s power rankings, trailing No. 1 Toledo, No. 3 Coquille and No. 10 Bandon among Sunset Conference teams, but safely among the four highest teams that are not automatic qualifiers by finishing in the top two in their leagues.
Last week, Reedsport beat Myrtle Point 79-72 to finish the first round of league play 3-3.
The Brave outscored the Bobcats 66-50 the rest of the way.
You have free articles remaining.
Tyler Thornton had 28 points and Javier Analco 20 for Reedpsorrt in the win. Jamison Conger scored nine points, Dallas McGill eight and Alex Carson and Shane Saxon seven each.
Meanwhile, Reedsport’s girls still are seeking their first win after falling to the Bobcats 49-27.
Reedsport did have one of its best quarters of the season, scoring 14 points in the third, but wasn’t able to keep up for the entire game.
Jenna Corcoran had a team-best 12 points while Cheyenne McCart had nine and Makenzie Seeley and Jordan Stanley three each.
Reedsport had its bye for the first round of league play on Friday.
Bandon’s girls handed Coquille a rare league loss and are in first place midway through the league season, with Coquille second and Toledo third.