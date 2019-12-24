Reedsport’s boys basketball team added two more wins to its resume last week, beating Yoncalla and Rogue River to stretch its win streak to six games in a row and improve to 7-1 overall.
The Brave beat Yoncalla 54-41 early in the week, staying perfect in road games (the lone loss came against Class 3A Sheridan on a neutral court).
Javier Analco had 21 points, Dallas McGill 12, Jacob Chaney nine, Tyler Thornton eight and Alex Carson two in the win.
The game wasn’t particularly close, with Reedsport leading by nine points after the first quarter and 13 at halftime.
Then, on Friday, Reedsport outscored Rogue River 84-51.
The game was close at halftime, with Reedsport leading 44-39. But the Brave limited the Chieftains to two points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth to win by a comfortable margin.
Analco had 32 points, McGill 24 and Thornton 12 in the win. Conger had five, Alex Carson four, Chaney three and Ethan Logo two.
Reedsport enters the week ranked sixth in the Class 2A power rankings. Toledo is fourth, Bandon ninth and Coquille 11th. All four of thse teams have just one loss on the season.
You have free articles remaining.
Reedsport’s girls, meanwhile, continue their quest for their first win.
Against Yoncalla, Reedsport came up short 46-17.
Cheyenne McCart had six points, Jenna Corcoran five, Makenzie Seeley four and Ilene Glover two in the loss.
Then, against unbeaten Rogue River, Reedsport fell 70-26.
McCart had seven points, Aubree Rohde six, Glover four, Courtney Manicke three, Seeley 3, Corcoran two and Kambel Eunice 1.
Reedsport goes from one unbeaten team to another when the Brave face North Douglas for the second time on Monday, the squad.
Reedsport’s boys and girls then have one more nonleague game, at Oakland, before starting league play on Jan. 7 at Coquille.