Reedsport Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed Social
Nov. 4
LEADING TEAMS: Old Hippies 24-12, Pocket Pounders & We Four 21-15, Some Beach & No Bodies 20-16. TEAM GAME: Pocket Pounders 701, Some Beach 672, No Bodies 629. SERIES: Pocket Pounders 2003, Some Beach 1918, No Bodies 1821. GAME HDCP: ‘Stangs 889, Pocket Pounders 823, We Four 814. SERIES HDCP: ‘Stangs 2463, We Four 2376, Pocket Pounders 2369. CONVERTED SPLITS: C J, Bill, & Ted 3-10, Carl, Denise, & Christina 5-7, Fred 2-7. WOMEN GAME: Christina 198 (+58), Rhonda 190, C J 177. SERIES: Christina 517 (+97), Rhonda 509, C J 454. GAME HDCP: Christina 258, Rhonda 228, C J 227. SERIES HDCP: Christina 697, Rhonda 623, 607. MEN GAME: Ron 232, Sam 218, Jason & Mike 201. SERIES: Ron 605, Sam 573, Mike 528. GAME HDCP: Jason 245, Ron 237, Sam 230. SERIES HDCP: Ron 620, Sam 609, Jason 604.
Gutter Gussies
Oct. 30
LEADING TEAMS: Ocean Pacific 21-15, Sugar Shack 20-16, Winchester Bay Market & Oregon Hat Company 19-17. TEAM GAME: Ocean Pacific 621, Winchester Bay Market 571, Reedsport Lanes 560. SERIES: Ocean Pacific 1802, Reedsport Lanes 1633, Winchester Bay Market 1593. GAME HDCP: Winchester Bay Market 889, Ocean Pacific 865, Reedsport Lanes 826. SERIES HDCP: Ocean Pacific 2534, Oregon Hat Company 2434, Reedsport Lanes 2431. INDIVIDUAL GAME: Ruth 216 (+67), Aurora 202, Dette 173 (+30). SERIES: Ruth 572 (+125), Aurora 560, Sandy 478. GAME HDCP: Ruth 267, Gladys, Wendy, & Dorothy 233. SERIES HDCP: Ruth 725, Wendy 670, Aurora 623. CONVERTED SPLITS: Karen 3-8, Denise, Dette, & Aurora 3-10.