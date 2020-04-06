The biggest annual fundraiser for the Reedsport Boosters Association has been called off for 2020.
Citing the health and safety of patrons and students, the Reedsport Boosters announced the annual dinner and auction fundraiser will not be held this year. The event had been scheduled for April 25 at the Reedsport Community Center.
With Oregon schools closed until at least April 28 and the city of Reedsport indefinitely closing the Community Center, event organizers made the decision to cancel the event late last month.
“It’s disappointing, because a lot of people look forward to this event every year,” said Joe Zelinski, chairperson of the Boosters Association. “But it’s really the only decision we could make at this time.
“When the first restrictions came from the governor’s office, our event was still a couple of weeks beyond the timeframe. But in the last couple weeks, it became clearly evident that we would need to either postpone or cancel the event.”
The boosters considered rescheduling the event, but ultimately decided against that since it is not yet known how long restrictions on social gatherings may remain in place.
“More than that, this community, like many others, has always had its usual calendar of annual events,” Zelinski said. “There are other events, supporting important local causes, later in the year. We certainly don’t want to interfere with any of those.”
When asked about what effect canceling the event will have on the Boosters Association and its support of youth athletic programs, Zelinski was upbeat and optimistic.
“We’re fine,” he said. “We’ve been blessed with outstanding support in the past few years. Taking a year off from this event won’t stop us from providing any financial support we typically would provide in any given school year.”
The Boosters Association is hopeful of being able to keep its other major fundraiser, the Bill Humphreys Memorial Golf Scramble on the Sunday of Labor Day Weekend at Forest Hills Country Club, on the schedule for this year. Funds from that event, this year scheduled for Sept. 6, help support high school and youth golf programs in Reedsport.
