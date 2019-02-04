Reedsport’s basketball teams entered the next to the last week of the regular season searching for wins to snap recent losing streaks.
Reedsport’s boys fell to both Bandon (67-42) and Coquille (76-53) last week, as their losing streak extended to four games.
The girls fell to Bandon (51-25) and Coquille (72-20) and now have lost five straight games.
Reedsport was home Tuesday against Waldport and finishes the regular season with a game Friday at home against Myrtle Point and a game next Thursday at Toledo.
For Reedsport’s boys, Javier Analco and Griffin Lavigne had 11 points each and Leo Voepel scored 10 in the loss to Bandon. The Tigers and Brave were tied 14-all through one quarter before Bandon pulled away.
The theme was similar a few days later. Against Coquille, the Brave trailed 18-14 through one quarter before Coquille dominated the next two quarters.
Analco had 15 points, Michael Stanley 11, Dallas McGill nine and Voepel eight.
Reedsport’s girls fell behind 32-10 at halftime in the loss to Bandon.
Cheyenne McCart had eight points, Jenna Corcoran six and Makenzie Seeley five for the Brave.
Reedsport struggled against Coquille like many other girls teams have. Corcoran and Mariyah Lumpkin-Harp had five points each and Seeley four in the loss.