Reedsport’s boys and girls basketball teams won the consolation games at the Winter Lake Classic in Coquille on Saturday for their first wins of the season, with the boys beating the host Red Devils for the first time in recent years.
The boys lost the opener to Illinois Valley 77-58, despite a big offensive night from all three posts. Leo Voepel had 24 points, Javier Analco 17 and Dallas McGill 11 in the loss. The biggest issue in the game was on defense, not offense, coach Allen Chaney said.
And Reedsport got better defense the second night of the tournament, holding Coquille under 10 points in both the first and third quarters.
The Brave won the game at the foul line, making all their free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off Coquille. Michael Stanley went 7-for-7 from the line in the final quarter and Jacob Chaney made a pair of tie-breaking free throws in the final 30 seconds.
Voepel had another big game, with 17 points, and was named to the all-tournament team. McGill had 11 points, Chaney 10 and Stanley nine in the win.
The girls fell to Illinois Valley 51-22, managing just two points in both the first and third quarters. Jenna Corcoran had nine points to lead Reedsport.
The Brave bounced back to beat Sheridan 44-24 in the consolation game. Paige Hausmann-Noel had a huge offensive game with 28 points and was picked for the all-tournament team. Corcoran added eight. Mariah Lumpkin-Harp had five each night.
Coquille’s girls and Sheridan’s boys won the tournament titles.
Earlier last week, Reedsport’s boys almost beat Glide, falling 44-40.
In a completely different script from the Coquille win, Reedsport lost to the Wildcats in a large part because the Brave went just 4-for-15 from the line in the third quarter (and 9-for-23 for the game). McGill had 11 points and Grffin Lavigne 10 in that game.
Reedsport’s girls fell to Glide 58-32. Hausmann-Noel had 12 points and Makenzie Seeley 10 in that game for Reedsport.
Reedsport travels to Pacific on Wednesday, hosts Yoncalla on Friday and visits Butte Falls next Wednesday before hosting Mapleton on Thursday in the Brave’s final games before Christmas.