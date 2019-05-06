Reedsport’s baseball team knew it had struggled the first time out against tall Toledo pitcher Jaxon Rozewski.
So with the second-place Boomers set to visit the Sunset Conference-leading Brave on Friday, Reedsport coach Jason Lavigne tried something different — he put an artificial mound on top of the regular one to simulate the higher pitch angle of Rozewski.
The results of the extra work showed in Reedsport’s 13-0 win in a game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.
“We’ve had amazing practices this week,” said Griffin Lavigne, who had a three-run home run to go with a pair of singles.
Reedsport pounded out eight hits in just over two innings against Rozewski, though both the home run by Lavigne and a second one by Jacob Chaney came against Toledo’s second pitcher, Coren Loper.
Tyler Thornton had two doubles and a single and scored three runs, Nick Glover also had two singels and three runs, Dallas Mcgill had two singles that led to three runs and John Train had an RBI double and scored a run.
McGill and Thornton combined on a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts.
The win, coupled with a win over Waldport earlier in the week, gave Reedsport a 17-game winning streak.
In the 17-1 win over the Irish, Thornton, Lavigne and AJ Stoltey combined on a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and Glover hit a double and home run, finishing with three runs and three RBIs, while several teammates also had big days at the plate.
Reedsport finishes the regular season with home games against Bandon on Tuesday (results were not available by press time) and Coquille on Friday this week and a game at Gold Beach next Monday and a home game against Myrtle Point next Thursday.
Reedsport is ranked No. 2 in the coaches poll, though the Brave are No. 4 in the Class 2A-1A power rankings.
Softball
Reedsport lost to second-place Waldport last week and then had to forfeit its game against league-leading Toledo because of a lack of players due to a combination of factors including an injury and a school activity out of town.
The Brave will try to get back on track this week with huge games against Bandon, which entered the week tied for fourth place with the Brave (both 5-5) and Coquille, which started the week in third place (6-3).
Reedsport fell behind 11-1, but nearly rallied, scoring seven runs in the final two innings. Yesenia Velazquez and Erin Sharp each scored two runs for the Brave.