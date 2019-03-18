The Reedsport baseball team opened the season with a tough loss last week, when visiting Brookings-Harbor rallied for five runs in the seventh inning for a stunning 6-4 win over the Brave.
Reedsport was in good shape through six innings, with Dallas McGill pitching a gem. The Bruins didn’t get a hit until the fourth inning, when a single and double led to the first run, and though the Bruins got another hit in the fifth, they didn’t score.
But McGill was at 93 pitches at that point.
Jacob Chaney pitched a hitless sixth inning, but walked the first two batters in the seventh and the Bruins quickly got their timing down against Kyle Barnes with six straight singles after he struck out the first batter he faced.
Nick Glover had a huge game offensively. He had a home run in the first inning, a single in the third, a single that led to a run in the fifth inning, and an RBI single in the seventh, scoring Tyler Thornton, who had walked.
Griffin Lavigne had a double and an RBI single for the Brave. Chaney and AJ Stoltey also had singles and Stoltey scored after his, which came in the fifth inning.
Reedsport bounced back from the loss quickly, though, pounding visiting Lost River 15-1.
Thornton pitched a great game, needing just 77 pitches to get through five innings.
Reedsport scored seven runs in the first and four in the third. Another in the fourth secured the opportunity to end the game early by the mercy rule.
Glover had three more singles to stay perfect on the year and Chaney had a three-run home run in the first inning and McGill a grand slam in the third.
Thornton, Glover, Lavigne, McGill and Justin Cassaro had two runs each.
McGill had five RBIs, Chaney three and Glover two.
Softball
Reedsport got off to a winning start in softball when the Brave beat visiting North Bend’s junior varsity squad 15-4 last week.
Reedsport is trying to return to the playoffs with a squad that includes just two seniors and four juniors.
The Brave visit Brookings-Harbor for a doubleheader Saturday.
Golf
Reedsport had four golfers compete in the season-opening Bandon Crossings Invitational last week.
All four played just nine holes.
Michael Stanley shot a 52, Brody Priest had a 60, Aidan Bright had a 68 and James Thornton a 78.
The golf team’s next competition is April 1 at Laurel Hill Golf Club in Central Point.