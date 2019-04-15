When Reedsport’s baseball team was finally able to get started in league play, the Brave came through with a pair of wins as they defend their Sunset Conference title, both coming on the road.
Dallas McGill pitched a gem in a 7-0 shutout win at Toledo, needing just 73 pitches in Reedsport’s 5-0 win.
Tyler Thornton then pitched most of Friday’s 4-3 win over Bandon before being relieved late as the Brave held on for the win.
Thornton, McGill, Derek Johnson (courtesy running for catcher Griffin Lavigne) and AJ Stoltley scored Reedsport’s four runs and Lavigne got a groundout with the bases loaded to end the game.
The 2-0 record puts Reedsport in first place early in the league season. Siletz Valley also hasn’t lost a league game, but had played just one entering the week. The Brave and Warriors were supposed to open the league season against each other, but that was one of the contests postponed by rain. It will now be part of a doubleheader on April 26.
Reedsport now has won eight straight after a season-opening loss to Brookings-Harbor, the top team in the Class 3A coaches poll.