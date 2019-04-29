Reedsport’s baseball team finally gave up a few hits after three straight combined league no-hitters, but easily swept a doubleheader at Siletz Valley on Friday as the Brave stayed perfect one game into the second round of Sunset Conference play.
Reedsport pitchers Kyle Barnes, Jacob Chaney and Derek Johnson teamed to no-hit Myrtle Point 11-0 last Tuesday and Johnson also had an RBI double in Reedsport’s four-run first inning. The Brave added six runs in the second.
Tyler Thornton had three runs and Barnes two. Dallas McGill had a sacrifice fly and an RBI single.
Against Siletz Valley, Reedsport won 15-1 and 20-3.
McGill had home runs in both games and drove in seven runs. Barnes had a home run in the first game and Nick Glover had three doubles and a single and scored four runs. Griffin Lavigne singled and doubled and scored three runs and Thornton also had three runs.
Thornton had four hits and three more runs in the nightcap and Chaney hit a three-run home run and a triple. Austin Manicke and AJ Stoltey both scored three runs.
Reedsport has won 15 in a row heading into this week. The Brave hosted Waldport on Tuesday (results weren’t available by press time) and host second-place Toledo on Friday. Next week, Reedsport hosts third-place Bandon on Tuesday and Coquille on Friday.