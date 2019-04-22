Reedsport’s baseball team Reedsport’s baseball team picked up three league wins and one huge nonleague win last week.
The league wins call came in five innings in dominant fashion by a combined 59-0 as Reedsport beat Waldport, Coquille and Gold Beach. And only Waldport managed any hits, five total.
Griffin Lavigne and Jacob Chaney combined for 10 strikeouts against Waldport. AJ Stoltey, Kyle Barnes, Chaney and Derek Johnson combined for nine strikeouts against Coquille. And Stoltey and Johnson combined for 12 strikeouts against Gold Beach.
The Brave, meanwhile, had plenty of offense in all those games.
Dallas McGill had a home run and Lavigne two doubles against Waldport.
Tyler Thornton had a double and single and Nick Glover a single and triple and and both scored twice as Reedsport scored 11 runs in the first inning against Coquille.
Lavigne had a triple, three runs and three RBIs against Gold Beach and Glover and Thornton each also scored three runs.
But the big game was the nonleague contest with Kennedy that came in the middle of the week.
The game was moved to Mount Angel and Reedsport came through with a 3-2 win.
Kennedy didn’t get a hit until the seventh inning. Until that point, McGill, Reedsport’s ace, had stymied the Trojans. Thornton relieved McGill and gave up a two-run double to Josh Valladeres before getting the final out.
Stoltey scored two of Reedsport’s runs. He walked and scored on a single by Thornton in the third, with Thornton coming home on a double by Glover. In the top of the seventh, Stoltey singled and scored on a double by Thornton.
The four wins in five days stretched Reedsport’s current win streak to 12 in a row. The Brave have risen to the top of the Class 2A-1A power rankings.
This week, the Brave faced Myrtle Point on Tuesday (result weren’t available by deadline) and have two against Siletz Valley on Friday.
Softball
Reedsport’s softball team beat Gold Beach 21-2 and lost to Glide 12-2 in a nonleague game last week.
In the win, Erin Sharp had a home run and double. Aubree Rohde had a double and two singles and scored three runs and Ilene Glover had a triple. Yesenia Velazquez scored four runs and Makenzie Seeley three.
Velazquez and Glover had Reedsport’s runs.
The Brave are 1-3 in league play heading into this week’s schedule, which is similar to the baseball schedule with the exception of a home game against Coquille on Wednesday.