Reedsport’s baseball team didn’t get a chance to earn another league baseball title, but did get one trophy for this season when the squad was named team of the month for Class 2A.
The Oregon School Activities Association program is sponsored by Les Schwab Tires and includes one squad being honored for each classification each month.
Reedsport had won five straight league titles and with a strong core group returning that included several seniors, the Brave had high hopes for another.
A Reedsport teacher who submitted the nomination noted that this year the team not only had an opportunity to win another league title, but also capture an elusive state title that the group came close to claiming when the current seniors were freshmen.
But that wasn’t all the stood out, according to the teacher.
“As a group they are respectful, polite and kind in the classroom and in general,” the teacher wrote. “They are very good students.”
He added that “the team has spent many hours working on community service and fundraising this year.”
The seniors on the team include Ethan Logo, Chris McCloskey, Tyler Thornton, Austin Manicke, Jacob Chaney, Dallas McGill and Javier Analco.
Collectively, the group never lost a league game.
Reedsport coach Jason Lavigne said he was pleased the team was recognized.
“I think it’s great that they are honoring this team,” he said. “This is a great group of kids and I would have loved to see what they could have accomplished this season.”
Another South Coast group also was honored for the month of April, with North Bend’s band winning the honor for Class 5A.
The other teams honored for April were South Salem’s baseball team for Class 6A, Klamath Union’s choir for Class 4A, South Umpqua’s girls basketball team for Class 3A and prairie City’s boys basketball team for Class 1A.
Reedsport’s baseball team also was the third Sunset Conference squad to be honored this school year.
Bandon’s girls basketball team was honored for Class 2A in March after a season when the Tigers matched the best finish in school history by placing third.
Toledo’s football team was honored in October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In