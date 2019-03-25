Reedsport used stellar pitching to sweep its three games in the annual American Christian Academy baseball tournament in Redding, Calif., last weekend.
The Brave finished the week with a trio of shutouts. A fourth game was canceled due to rain.
Four pitchers combined to give up a total of five hits in the three wins. Dallas McGill pitched a seven-inning no-hitter in a 2-0 win over University Prep and Tyler Thornton pitched a five-inning one-hitter in a 10-0 victory over West Valley. Griffin Lavigne and Jacob Chaney combined on a four-hitter in a 6-0 win over Mount Shasta.
Thornton had five strikeouts and gave up just a second-inning single in his outing. He was backed by the explosive offense that included a three-run home run by McGill and a two-run homer by Lavigne. McGill and Lavigne both scored three runs and Nick Glover had two singles and a double.
McGill struck out 13 in his no-hitter. Reedsport got its two runs in the fourth inning. Glover walked, Lavigne doubled, McGill hit an RBI groundout and Chaney had an RBI single.
In the win over Mount Shasta, Lavigne struck out six in six innings and Chaney pitched a perfect seventh.
In the third inning, Glover singled, Thornton doubled, Lavigne hit an RBI single and McGill hit a three-run homer. Freshman Jon Train hit a solo home run an inning later and Thornton hit a double and Lavigne a single.
Reedsport improved to 5-1 with its fifth win in a row and has a nonleague game at North Douglas on Friday as its final tuneup before league play starts next week.
Lavigne had a homer and Kyle Barnes two hits and two runs in a 9-2 win over Riddle last week that served as a warm-up for the Redding tournament.
Nest week, Reedsport hosts Siletz Valley on Tuesday and visits Waldport on Friday.