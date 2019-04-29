Reedsport had five winners and a number of other high placers in the Far west League Middle School Northern Subdistrict meet at Florence last week.
The district finals, which include the top several placers from the northern and southern subdistrict meets, are Friday at Marshfield High School.
Reedsport had a pair of winners in the seventh-grade boys division. Jay Noel won the discus with a throw of 99-10. Luke Lion took the high jump by clearing 4-6. Lion also was second in the long jump (15-7 ½) and third in the 100 (13.75). Noel was third in the long jump (13-11 ½). Cody Schuttpelz was third in the turbo javelin (84-6).
In the seventh-grade girls division, Natalie Hammond won the 800 meters with an impressive mark of 2:50.99. She also finished second in the 400 (1:08.70) and fourth in the discus (62-3) and teamed with Gesme Kramer, Brianna Wilkins, Heidi Clark and Natalie Hammond) to win the 4x100 relay (59.92).
Summer Smith was third in the discus (66-11) and the 200 hurdles (37.5). Dealyn McGee was third in the 100 (14.77) and fourth in both the 200 (30.81) and 400 (1:12.52).
In the eighth-grade girls division, Angelique Wilkins won the turbo javelin (73-11) and was second in the 400 (1:25.31), third in the 100 (14.65) and fourth in the 200 (31.88).
Reedsport coach Jennifer Wright said earlier in the season that she was pleased with the team’s growth. Reedsport was up to 20 athletes at the subdistrict meet, a good improvement since last spring.
Seventh Grade Boys
Shot Put — 10. Gavin Fowler, 19-1. Discus — 1. Jay Noel, 99-10. Turbo Javelin — 3. Cody Schuttpelz, 84-6; 10. Nathan Gillen, 56-8; 11. Gavin Fowler, 51-8. High Jump — 1. Luke Lion, 4-6; 5. Jay Noel, 4-4; 7. Cody Schuttpelz, 4-4. Long Jump — 2. Luke Lion, 15-7 ½; 3. Jay Noel, 13-11 ½; 9. Creo Zeller, 12-5. 100 — 3. Luke Lion, 13.75; 12. Landon Palmer, 15.59; 13. Nathan Gillen, Reedsport, 16.56. 200 — 11. Jude Lichte, 36.67; 13. Nathan Gillen, 38.05; 14. Gavin Fowler, 44.39. 400 — 5. Creo Zeller, 1:18.41; 6. Cody Schuttpelz, 1:19.25; 7. Landon Palmer, 1:19.35. 800 — 8. Creo Zeller, 3:10.69. 1,500 — 8. Jude Lichte, 7:33.99. 4x100 Relay — 4. Reedsport (Cody Schuttpelz, Luke Lion, Creo Zeller, Jay Noel), 58.44.
Seventh Grade Girls
Shot Put — 7. Harlee Carl, 22-10; 10. Daelyn McGee, 18-6. Discus — 3. Summer Smith, 66-11; 4. Natalie Hammond, 62-3; 6. Harlee Carl, 50-2. Turbo Javelin — 4. Heidi Clark, 65-1; 8. Harlee Carl, 50-6; 11. Koda Priest, 45-7. Long Jump — 11. Gesme Kramer, 10-6 ½; 12. Koda Priest, 10-1 ½; 14. Brianna Wilkins, 9-5 ½. 100 — 3. Daelyn McGee, 14.77; 8. Heidi Clark, 15.58; 12. Gesme Kramer, 15.71. 200 — 4. Daelyn McGee, 30.81; 9. Koda Priest, 34.37; 10. Heidi Clark, 34.51. 400 — 2. Natalie Hammond, 1:08.70; 4. Daelyn McGee, 1:12.52; 10. Brianna Wilkins, 1:27.98. 800 — 1. Natalie Hammond, 2:50.99. 100 Hurdles — 5. Summer Smith, 21.56; 6. Koda Priest, 21.94; 9. Hannah Johnson, 24.87. 200 Hurdles — 3. Summer Smith, 37.50; 6. Gesme Kramer, 37.96; 9. Brianna Wilkins, 41.33. 4x100 Relay — 1. Reedsport (Gesme Kramer, Brianna Wilkins, Heidi Clark, Natalie Hammond), 59.92.
Eighth Grade Boys
100 — 6. Skyler Sunder, 14.94. 200 — 7. Skyler Sunder, 31.24. High Jump — 10. Skyler Sunder, 10-10 ½.
Eighth Grade Girls
Shot Put — 4. Violet Zdunich, 23-10. Discus — 6. Violet Zdunich, 45-4. Turbo Javelin — 1. Angelique Williams, 73-11. 100 — 3. Angelique Wilkins, 14.65. 200 — 4. Angelque Williams, 31.88. 400 — 2. Angelique Wilkins, 1:25.31.