Reedsport had a pair of individual champions and a winning relay team in the annual Far West League middle school district meet at Marshfield High School last week.
All the wins came in the seventh-grade division for Reedsport, which placed sixth for boys and seventh for girls in the seventh-grade team races, both won by North Bend. Reedsport’s eighth-grade girls were 10th while the team did not have any athletes in the eight-grade boys portion of the meet.
The girls champion was Natalie Hammond, who won the 800 meters with an impressive time of 2 minutes, 46.56 seconds that was more than six seconds faster than the runner-up and also faster than the eighth-grade winner by about the same margin.
Hammond was third in the 400 (1:07.79) and also was part of the winning 4x100-meter relay team, which also included Gesme Kramer, Brianna Wilkins and Heidi Clark. That team finished in 58.65 seconds to edge Marshfield.
The boys winner was Luke Lion, who cleared a new best 5 feet to win the high jump — the same height as the eighth-grade winner — as part of a big day.
Lion also was second in the long jump, soaring 14 feet, 10 ½ inches. He placed seventh in the 100 (14.17).
Jay Noel was second in the discus (91-9) and sixth in the long jump. Cody Schuttpelz was fourth in the high jump (4-4). Lion, Noel, Schuttpelz and Creo Zeller combined to place fifth in the 4x100 relay (57.12).
For the girls, Kramer was sixth in the 200 hurdles (37.20) and Clark placed seventh in the turbo javelin (60-4). Summer Smith was fourth in the discus (65-2) and Daelyn McGee was sixth in both the 200 (31.39) and 400 (1:11.86).
Angelique Wilkins scored all the points for Reedsport’s eighth-grade girls, placing fourth in the turbo javelin (76-7) and sixth in the 100 (14.78) and 200 (30.96).
Seventh Grade Boys
Discus — 2. Jay Noel, 91-9.
Turbo Javelin — 12. Cody Schuttpelz, 62-9.
High Jump — 1. Luke Lion, 5-0; 4. Cody Schuttpelz, 4-4; 9. Jay Noel, 4-2.
Long Jump — 1. Luke Lion, 14-10 ½; 6. Jay Noel, 14-0.
100 — 7. Luke Lion, 14.17.
400 — 9. Creo Zeller, 1:10.63; 11. Cody Schuttpelz, 1:14.01; 12. Landon Palmer, 1:16.05.
4x100 Relay — 5. Reedsport (Cody Schuttpelz, Luke Lion, Creo Zeller, Jay Noel), 57.12.
Seventh Grade Girls
Discus — 4. Summer Smith, 65-2; 10. Harlee Carl, 52-9; 11. Natalie Hammond, Reedsport, 50-1.
Turbo Javelin — 7. Hedi Clark, 60-4; 12. Harlee Carl, 46-11.
100 — 9. Daelyn McGee, 15.26.
200 — 6. Daelyn McGee, 31.39.
400 — 3. Natalie Hammond, 1:07.79; 6. Daelyn McGee, 1:11.86.
800 — 1. Natalie Hammond, 2:46.56.
100 Hurdles — 9. Summer Smith, 21.58; 11. Koda Priest, 22.03.
200 Hurdles — 6. Gesme Kramer, 37.20; 9. Summer Smith, 38.23.
4x100 Relay — 1. Reedsport (Gesme Kramer, Brianna Wilkins, Heidi Clark, Natalie Hammond), 58.65.
Eighth Grade Girls
Shot Put — 9. Violet Zdunich, 26-1 ½.
Turbo Javelin — 4. Angelique Wilkins, 76-7.
100 — 6. Angelique Wilkins, 14.78.
200 — 6. Angelique Wilkins, 30.96.