Reedsport wrestling coach Bo Hampton entered the weekend’s district tournament hoping to advance as many as eight wrestlers to the Class 2A-1A state tournament.
The Brave settled for six state qualifiers as they just missed taking the title in the tough special district.
Glide edged Reedsport for the team title, with the Wildcats scoring 222 points and Reedsport 217.5.
The big challenge in getting to state is that each district gets just two wrestlers per weight class and District 2 includes so many good programs.
Christian Solomon claimed the title at 113 pounds for Reedsport and Eli Carson was the winner at 126 pounds.
Nick Glover was second at 182 pounds and Dennis Magee second at 145.
The other two Reedsport wrestlers who qualified advanced by winning the third-place match and then a wrestle-back match against the championship match loser — an opportunity given when the third-place finisher hadn’t already lost to the person who lost the championship match.
Reedsport freshman Kyren Johnson pinned teammate Aaron Solomon in the third-place match and then pinned Justice Allen of Oakridge in the wrestle-back at 106 pounds.
And at 152 pounds, Miguel Velazquez won three straight semifinal matches by pin after losing in the semifinals, then pinned teammate River Lichte in the wrestle-back. Lichte, who was the top seed, had lost to Monroe’s Brody Ballard in the championship match.
Kahnor Pickett was third for Reedsport at 285 pounds, but didn’t have a chance to wrestle back because he had already lost to the runner-up.
Justin Cassaro was fourth for the Brave at 160 pounds and Adam Solomon placed fifth at 113.
Reedsport coach Bo Hampton said the tournament was a big learning experience for younger Reedsport grapplers.
“We have a lot of freshmen this year that made freshman mistakes,” Hampton said. “The good thing is they are back next year and they got those mistakes out of the way.
“We only lose two seniors that were at district with us, so we will be very strong again next year.”
Most of Reedsport’s wrestlers also plan to continue in the freestyle and Greco-Roman season after the state tournament and try to qualify for the national tournament.
“That is how Christian Solomon improved so much from last season,” Hampton said. “He is only a second-year wrestler.”
As for the state meet, Reedsport’s wrestlers have a mixed draw, but Hampton has high hopes.
“They should do well,” he said.
Carson is the No. 2 seed and Solomon is seeded third.
The other wrestlers will face tough opening matches, including Glover going against the top seed right away in the quarterfinals.
Johnson and Velazquez both open against the No. 2 seed and Magee will face the No. 3 seed.
The tournament starts Friday and ends Saturday at Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Admission is $21 for adults and $13 for students per session. The first session is all day Thursday and the second is semifinals and all consolation and placing matches Saturday. The final session is championship night.