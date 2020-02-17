Reedsport advanced six wrestlers to the Class 2A-1A state tournament, and could get a seventh, during a successful weekend at Glide High School.
Aaron Solomon and Eli Carson both won titles and four others finished second in their weight class during the District 2 tournament. Reedsport finished fourth in the team race.
Aaron Solomon won the title at 106 pounds, beating Reedsport teammate Jose Martinez 2-1 in a championship match that went to a tiebreaker.
To reach the championship match, Solomon pinned Jefferson’s Hunter Mersch and Martinez pinned Central Linn’s Cory Stutz.
Wrestling at 120 pounds, Carson pinned Lowell’s Deacon Savio, beat Glide’s Gage Dill 14-9 and, in the championship match, beat Central Linn’s Blake Owens 6-2.
Christian Solomon was second at 126 pounds. He pinned Glide’s Jack Mornarich and Monroe’s Dillon Green to reach the championship match, where he lost a 2-0 decision to Jefferson’s Rene Flores.
River Lichte was second at 152 pounds. He beat Central Linn’s Cole Goracke 11-4 to reach the championship match before losing by forfeit to Jefferson’s Bradley Bowser.
And Miguel Velazquez was second at 170 pounds. He pinned Oakland’s Tucker Cozart and Braden Jentzsch of North Douglas to reach the final, where he was pinned by Oakland’s Austin Van Houten.
Both Christian Solomon and Velazquez had to win wrestle-backs to secure second place because they had not yet wrestled the third-place finishers. Christian Solomon pinned Chase Rodgers of North Douglas and Velazquez pinned Malachi Hansen of Central Linn.
Adam Solomon also could be selected to compete at state as an at-large pick — three of the third-place finishers from among the four districts in each weight class advance to state.
He pinned Glide’s Ariana Hill in the quarterfinals, but lost to Central Linn’s Owens in the semifinals. He bounced back to beat Lowell’s Deacon Savio in the consolation semifinals and Glide’s Dill in the third-place match.
Austin Manicke placed fourth at 138 pounds, winning by technical fall over Dustin Matney of Oakridge before being pinned by Central Linn’s Hunter McIrvin in the semifinals. Manicke pinned Central Linn’s Hunter Bain in the consolation semifinals, but was pinned by Lowell’s Tristan Garcin in the third-place match.
Reedsport had two other wrestlers in the tournament.
Jayden Berst placed sixth at 160 pounds, losing all three of his matches.
Yesenia Velazquez did not place in the 126-pound weight class, which had 10 wrestlers. She lost to the eventual champion Flores of Jefferson in the quarterfinals, but bounced back to pin Isaac Schroeder of Oakridge before being eliminated one round before placing.
Central Linn, which had the most wrestlers in the tournament with 18, won the title with 264 points. Oakland had 172, Glide 169 and Reedsport 158.5.
The state tournament is Feb. 28-29 in Portland.
In addition to Reedsport’s boys, Yesenia Velazquez will compete in the girls state tournament.