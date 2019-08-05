Reedsport’s football and volleyball teams are getting ready for the start of fall practice on Aug. 19 with camps the next two weeks.
The football team had its annual Big Brother camp this week, with players in third through eighth grade working with the high school coaches and players.
Reedsport has its skills and conditioning camp next week, Aug. 12-15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each day at Ruppe Field.
Meanwhile, Reedsport’s volleyball game had its team camp this week, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. each day.
Next week, the volleyball team takes part in the high-intensity Butler Camp at Marshfield High School.
The camp is Monday through Thursday, Aug. 12-15, from 2-9 p.m. on Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 14, and 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 15. The cost is $250 per player.
For more information, players should contact James Hixenbaugh at 541-662-0622.
The official start of practice for all fall sports in Oregon is on Monday, Aug. 19.