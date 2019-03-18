Reedsport’s track team opened the season with a pair of meets last week.
The Brave started at the Run for the Clover, a meet hosted by Waldport High School.
Brody Priest highlighted the day for Reedsport by winning the pole vault, clearing 10 feet, 6 inches. He also was third in the high jump (5-2) and eighth in the javelin (101-6).
Jacob Dukovich was third in the discus (109-7), with Kahnor Pickett 10th (79-7) and Thomas Wolford 31st (28-3).
Dukovich also was fourth in the shot put (36-7 ¾), with Nick Klier 25th (25-4 ½), Logan Gillen 30th (17-1 ½) and Wolford 31st (16-5 ½).
In the running events, Brady Dexter was second in the 3,000 (11:27.92) and sixth in the 1,500 (5:29.14).
Klier was 18th in the 200 (29.84) and 24th in the 100 (14.27).
Reedsport was seventh in the 4x100 relay, with the group of Klier, Priest, Marvin Elzey and Ben Fowler finishing in 55.43.
For the girls, Ashley Schuttpelz was second in both the 1,500 (6:10.99) and 3,000 (13:19.32).
Samantha Klier was third in the shot put (25-10 ¾), with Kassie Diehl 14th (18-0).
In the discus, Kat Ziska was fifth (64-3), with Klier sixth (60-4) and Randi Dexter 14th (38-5).
Ziska also was eighth in the javelin (64-5), with Klier 11th (60-1), Diehl 15th (51-6) and Dexter 22nd (38-2).
Reedsport’s boys were fifth and the girls seventh in the nine-team meet.
On Saturday, Reedsport’s throwers went to Thurston High School in Springfield for the Harvey Lewellen Throws Invitational, where they competed against several larger schools.
Samantha Klier had a personal best to 31-7 ½ to place fifth in the shot put. Ziska was 27th (20-11 ½) and Diehl 31st (19-1 ½).
In the discus, Ziska had an improvement to 67-11 to place 15th and Klier also had a personal best of 65-7 to place 17th. Diehl was 36th (36-5).
In the javelin, Ziska was 13th (64-4. Klier was 18th (58-3), Diehl 23rd (49-5) and Elsa Frakes 28th (44-5).
For the boys, Dukovich was 16th in the shot put (34-8). Pickett was 32nd (30-1 ½), Brady Dexter 36th (28-6), Gillen 52nd (19-1 ½) and Wolford 53rd (18-3 ½).
Dukovich placed eighth in the discus with a nice personal best of 116-7, while Pickett was 31st (81-7) and Wolford 53rd (29-10).
And in the javelin, Brody Priest was 16th (99-3), Pickett 22nd (87-4), Elzey 35th (65-7) and Logan Gillen 38th (55-7).
Reedsport now has a break until competing in the Coquille Twilight on April 5.