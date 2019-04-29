Brody Priest won the pole vault to be Reedsport’s lone champion in the annual Jack Blum Invitational last week.
Priest cleared 10 feet to share the title with Myrtle Point’s Jes-C Tessman. He also finished fourth in the javelin with a new best (122-4).
Ashley Schuttpelz was second in the 3,000, finishing in 12 minutes, 52.34 seconds. She also had a season-best time of 5:53.94 to finish third in the 1,500.
Elsa Frakes was sixth in the 800 with a season-best 3:02.37.
For the boys, Jacob Dukovich was third in the shot put with a season-best effort of 37-3 and second in the discus (118-2).
Brady Dexter was fourth in both the 1,500, with a new best (4:56.50), and the 3,000 (11:42.26).
Marvin Elzey was fourth in the 300 hurdles with a new best 53.63 and finished fifth in the 110 hurdles (23.75). Ben Fowler placed seventh in the 100 (12.44).
The meet included 10 schools. Reedsport’s boys finished sixth and the girls were ninth. Glide’s boys and Oakland’s girls took the team titles.
Reedsport competes in a meet with some of its league foes at Monroe on Wednesday and then the Toledo Twilight meet on Friday, it’s last meet before next week’s district meet.