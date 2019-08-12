Practice for fall sports in Oregon officially starts next week, with Reedsport’s football, volleyball and cross country teams working toward their first contests.
Practice starts Monday and all student-athletes must have a current physical and all paperwork turned in before joining the teams for workouts. Paperwork can be picked up at the Reedsport office.
Most of the squads will have about two weeks from the start of practice to the first actual competition.
The football team will practice from 4 to 7 p.m. each day next week.
The cross country team will meet at the track for practice, starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
The volleyball team will play its first match on Aug. 29, when South Umpqua visits for a nonleague contest, and will be at Mount Angel two days later for the Kennedy Tournament. Reedsport hosts the annual Les Schwab tournament on Sept. 7 and the first league game is Sept. 10 at Myrtle Point. There will be no Reedsport Braves Boosters Invitational this fall. The volleyball team will practice next week between 3 and 5:30 p.m.
The football team will play in a jamboree at Coquille on Aug. 30 and has its first game at home Sept. 6 against Neah-Kah-Nie. The league opener is Oct. 4 against Toledo, also at home.
The cross country team opens the season on Sept. 5 at the Darrel Deedon Cascade Invitational and will compete closest to home in the annual Tugman Invitational on Sept. 17 at Tugman State Park.
The participation fee is $80 per athlete for each fall sport.