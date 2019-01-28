Trout plants in our area start during the second week in February (actually Feb. 4-8) with several Florence-area lakes being stocked.
Alder Lake (3 acres) is slated to receive 738 trout (566 legals + 172 trophies); Carter Lake (28 acres) 750 trophies; Cleawox Lake (88 acres) 2,636 trout (2,000 legals + 636 trophies); Dune Lake (2 acres) 602 trout (566 legals + 36 trophies); Lost Lake (6 acres) 500 trophies; Munsel Lake (105 acres) 1,650 trophy trout and Siltcoos Lagoon (3 acres) 460 trophy trout. The reason for including the surface acreage of the lakes being stocked is to help the anglers that base their choice of fishing location on stocking density.
So far, almost all the winter steelhead streams in our area are lagging behind the average of the last several years catch-wise — but there’s a good chance that the best fishing on many streams will occur in February.
Offshore bottomfishing continues to be very good, especially off 10-Mile Reef which draws anglers launching out of both Charleston and Winchester Bay. Winchester Bay’s South Jetty has also been fishing well when wave conditions allow it.
Most serious bass anglers are pulling a few fish per trip out of Tenmile Lakes, but fishing for yellow perch has recently been slow. Fishing has also been slow for walleyes on the Columbia River and even Lookout Point Reservoir despite increasing interest from walleye anglers.
Southern California’s Salton Sea recently suffered a massive die-off of waterbirds due to avian cholera. Recently infected birds are capable of spreading such diseases hundreds, if not thousands of miles. So far, the only mammals found to be susceptible to avian cholera are rabbits and mice.
Last week thousands of moon jellyfish were found littering the beaches adjacent to Haystack Rock near Cannon Beach. But marine biologists are urging beachgoers not to touch them. While moon jellyfish usually don’t sting, another kind of jellyfish called the Pacific sea nettle does sting — sometimes even after it’s dead
Scientists have also found that the orcas of Washington state do not benefit from the state’s massive runs of pink salmon that occur every other year, as these small salmon tend to distract or confuse the orcas from effectively targeting their preferred forage which is Chinook salmon.
Over the next month, an angler catching a female yellow perch measuring 15 inches might end up with an Oregon state record should they promptly get the fish witnessed and weighed on a certified scale. The current state record perch weighed 2 pounds and 2 ounces and was caught way back in 1971.
If you are reasonably good at math, an angler can get quite proficient at estimating fish weights. For example, a normally-shaped rainbow trout measuring 14 inches weighs about a pound. If an angler wanted to estimate the weight of a similar-shaped 21-inch trout, he could do so by taking the cube of 21 and dividing that figure (9,261) by the cube of 14 (2,744) to get the 21-inch trout’s weight in pounds (3.375 pounds or 3 pounds and 6 ounces).
A pre-spawn female yellow perch measuring 12 inches will weigh about one pound. Using the previously mentioned formula to estimate the weight of a 15.5-inch pre-spawn female yellow perch would give a numerator of 15.5 cubed or 3,723.875. Cubing 12 gives the denominator of 1,728 and doing the division gives the weight of 2.155 pounds or slightly over the current state record.
Outdoor Sports Shows this week are:
February 1st – 3rd
KEZI EUGENE Boat and Sportsmen’s Show (at the Lane Events Center, 796 W 13th Ave, Eugene)
Feb. 6th – 10th
Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show (at the Portland Expo Center, 2060 North Marine Dr, Portland)