Data regarding the current ocean selective (finclipped) coho season has been updated through July 28th, and 35.3 percent of the quota has been caught and kept with fishing success running at .83 retained salmon per angler/trip. The most successful port so far continues to be Depoe Bay with 1.10 kept salmon per angler trip.
Newport continues to be the busiest port along the central Oregon coast. Its 14,235 angler trips is more than twice as many as any other port. Garibaldi is second with 6,820 angler trips and Winchester Bay is third with 6,715 angler trips.
The updated results for all 10 ports in our zone are: Garibaldi (6,820 angler trips, .55 retained salmon per angler); Pacific City (3,859 trips, .97 retained salmon per angler); Depoe Bay (4,776 trips, 1.21 retained salmon per angler); Newpor (14,235 trips, 1.01 retained salmon per angler); Florence (0 trips); Brookings (2,589 trips, .32 retained salmon per angler); Gold Beach (105 trips, .00 retained salmon per angler); Bandon (165 trips, .45 retained salmon per angler): Charleston (1,888 trips, .57 retained salmon per angler); Winchester Bay (6,715 trips, .76 retained salmon per angler).
As for Chinook salmon catches, Newport leads with 1,136 followed by Depoe Bay with 653 and Winchester Bay with 613.
In the last few weeks, there have been persistent, but so far, unverified rumors of California halibut caught in the lower Umpqua River. In the last few years there have been several California halibut, some weighing more than 50 pounds, caught near Charleston.
The state of Washington recently made the retention of soft crabs illegal — something Oregon has yet to do.
A friend of mine had an incredible hour on the lower Coquille River last week when he landed four stripers with an average weight of 11 pounds.
According to the Columbia Basin Bulletin, the Columbia’s predicted coho run this fall is 162 percent of normal.
Although more consistency would be desirable, tuna have recently been caught within 20 miles of some Oregon ports — including Charleston.
The Umpqua River is now under emergency fishing restrictions from the Scottsburg Bridge on Highway 38 upriver to the boat ramp at River Forks Park.
The emergency restriction is intended to help protect summer steelhead and early-returning fall Chinook.
To help even more:
Fish during the cooler early mornings.
Land your fish quickly to help increase survival rates.
Keep your fish in at least six inches of water while releasing it.
Revive the fish before release. Keep the fish upright facing into the current; if the current is slow, move the fish back and forth slowly to help oxygenate the gills.