Some striper anglers fishing shallow-running swimbaits averaged at least 15 stripers per night last week. It seems that most of the larger stripers landed recently have been caught on live bait with live sardines from Umpqua Bait, pogies and pike minnows all working.
It’s kind of ironic that the most successful striper anglers eight to 10 years ago are having the toughest time catching stripers now.
The run of redtail surfperch in the lower Umpqua River is still going strong, but seems to becoming increasingly inconsistent.
Fishing local beaches for “pinkfins” has been surprisingly tough the last two weeks.
The Coquille River is still producing striped bass and usually has a decent bite the last three hours of daylight. Striper fishing on the Smith River continues to be a night fishery.
Recently, some of the best striper fishing on the Coquille river has been occurring between Riverton and Bullards Beach State Park. Striper fishing has dominated fishing activity to the point where every other fish species is underfished.
Fishing pressure directed toward smallmouth bass increased last week. Most of the recent smallmouth catches have occurred in the Myrtle Point — Arago area as well as the lower reaches of the South Fork Coquille.
A few anglers fishing out of float tubes have made good batches of crappies, bluegills and largemouth bass from Fat Elk Slough just below Highway 42.
Because of the BLM Campground closure, fishing pressure on Loon Lake is way down and fishing for largemouth bass and bluegills has been good. Fishing for brown bullhead catfish and black crappies has been fair.
The Fishing Dock in Tugman Park is producing black crappie — but most anglers aren’t fishing deep enough.
The halibut update for the Central Oregon Coast Subarea is out and is as follows.
Spring All-Depth season— through the June 20-22 opener, the total landings are 67,207 pounds (near 7,000 pounds landed during the last opening). This leaves 103,896 pounds or 61 percent of the spring all-depth quota remaining. Given that amount of quota remaining, the back-up dates of July 4-6 and July 18-20 will be open for all-depth halibut.
The average size for the Central Coast all-depth fishery remains around 22-23 pounds round weight per fish, with last week’s average marking a new high for this season at around 26 pounds round weight.
The Summer All-Depth Season opens August 2-3, and if any quota remains, can be open every other Friday and Saturday. The quota equals 67,898 pounds.
TbeNearshore Season opened June 1, seven days per week. There has been 2,023 pounds landed so far, leaving 30,568 pounds (94 percent) of the quota remaining. Average weight last week was approximately 23 pounds round weight.
A reminder that on days when the all-depth fishery is also open, such as July 4-6 and July 18-20, the all-depth fishery regulations apply, regardless of what depth is fished. This means that most bottomfish species may not be retained when halibut are onboard the vessel.
South of the Humbug Mountain subarea, there has been a total of 669 pounds landed. This leaves 10,737 pounds (94.8 percent) of the quota remaining.
Guides fishing the ocean out of Winchester Bay have generally been pleased with their catch results. A few Chinook salmon have been caught northward of the Umpqua River Bar.