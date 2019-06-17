Something happened last Tuesday that concerned me greatly. The event was the 95 degree temperature posted at 1:14 pm at the Umpqua Bank in Reedsport. The 95 degree temperature was something that I felt Reedsport would not see for another decade.
Also getting a lot of coverage on the internet is Oregon’s Waterway Access Tax on kayaks longer than ten feet.
The first person to complaine received several unsympathetic responses regarding kayakers unnecessarily jamming up boat ramps.
Prime examples of both extremes of kayak launchings are at Eel Lak’e’sTugman Park and at Honeyman Park on Woahink Lake.
It seems that kayakers cause very few problems at the Tugman Park boat ramp and this is probably due the fact that there is plenty of nearby shoreline suitable for kayak launchings.
At the other extreme is the boat ramp on Woahink Lake where I have personally timed a kayaker at 20 minutes at the boat ramp dock. . Thoughtful organized kayak launchers should be able complete the launch in about a minute.
Still under the radar — possibly because of how good the shad fishing is on the Umpqua River — is the shad fishing on the Coquille River. Catches of more than 50 shad per day have been made and the best shad fishing seems to be in the several miles of the main river below Arago.
Pete Heley works parttime at the Stockade Market & Tackle, across from A’ Dock, in Winchester Bay where he is more than happy to swap fishing info with anyone.