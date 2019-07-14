Data regarding the current ocean selective (finclipped) coho season has been updated through July 3rd and 16.3 percent of the quota has been caught and kept with fishing success running at .85 retained salmon per angler/trip. The most successful port so far has been Depoe Bay with 1.22 kept salmon per angler trip.
By far the busiest port has been Newport with 6,400 angler/trips. Garibaldi has been the second busiest salmon fishing port with 3,373 angler trips and Winchester Bay has been the third busiest with 3,073 angler/trips.
The updated (through July 3rd) resuls for all 10 ports in our zone are: Garibaldi (3,373 angler trips - ..53 retained salmon per angler); Pacific City (1,985 angler/trips -.92 retained salmon per angler); Depoe Bay (2,449 angler trips - 1.22 retained salmon per angler); Newpor (6,400 angler trips - .97 retained salmon per angler); Florence (0 angler/trips); Brookings (869 angler/trips - .30 retained salmon per angler); Gold Beach (32 angler/trips - .00 retained salmon per angler); Bandon (24 angler/trips - .63 retained salmon per angler): Charleston (315 angler/trips - .76 retained salmon per angler);Winchester Bay (3,073 angler trips - .90 retained salmon per angler).
As for Chinook salmon catches, Newport leads with 905, followed by Depoe Bay with 440, Pacific City with 152 and Winchester Bay with 130.
Brookings continues to produce more keeper coho salmon than Chinooks.
Fall Chinook salmon usually start entering the lower Umpqua River around the first of July, and several good-sized Chinooks to 34 pounds were landed last week by bank anglers casting spinners at various spots in Winchester Bay, such as Half Moon Bay and Osprey Point.
Almost all of the commercial crabbers have quit for the year and as a consequence, recreational ocean crabbing has shown some improvement.
Fishing local beaches for surfperch continues to be slow. Fishing has also been slow for spawning pinkfins in the Umpqua River above Winchester Bay. The live baby surfperch inside the adult females appear small and undeveloped and there were brief hot bites in the latter part of July in each of the last few years.
It appears that there hasn’t been any improvement in salmonid returns in the decades-long severe drawdown “experiment” on Fall Creek Reservoir.
It seems that the Corps of Engineers managed to trade a decent to good warmwater fishery for essentially nothing. And it seems they are more than willing to make similar trades on Lookout Point Reservoir and other Lane County reservoirs on the Willamette River system.
Umpqua River smallmouth fishing continues to be very good and should remain so through September. Fishing the Smith River at night for striped bass has also been good, but most of the recent catches have weighed less than 3 pounds. At least one striper weighing at least 20 pounds is caught each week, but seem to be caught from areas farther upstream than the more numerous smaller stripers are being caught in.
Smaller stripers are also dominating recent Coquille River striper catches — but they seem to average a couple of inches longer than recent Smith River striper catches.
Umpqua Bait in Winchester Bay is still selling live sardines for striper bait and fair numbers of sardines are present in the lower five miles of the Smith River.
Fishing for bullhead catfish and yellow perch is only fair on Tenmile lakes, but several largemouth bass weighing at least 6 pounds were caught in the last two weeks.
It appears that the ODFW has not followed through on looking into installing aerators to prevent another die-off of big bass in Lake Selmac.
It seems that with the ODFW’s aversion to spending any effort or money on warmwater fisheries, private parties willing to fund the purchase price and maintenance costs of aeration systems will be necessary to protect some of Oregon’s shallow weedy warmwater fisheries that are most at risk.