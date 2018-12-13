LANGLOIS — The Pacific girls basketball team got its third win against a team from the Class 2A Sunset Conference on Wednesday.
Pacific, with a big second quarter, held off Reedsport’s best scoring period of the young season, a 20-point effort, in a 49-38 win Wednesday night in a nonleague girls basketball game. The Pirates, who improved to 4-2, also beat Gold Beach and split a pair of games against Myrtle Point.
Pacific's Natalie Vincent shoots Wednesday during a game against Reedsport at Pacific High School.
“I thought it was a good game and for about three quarters, we played well,” Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said. “I thought Reedsport, I give them credit for continually battling the whole time.”
Pacific and Reedsport went into the second quarter tied at seven after Reedsport's Cheyenne McCart hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left in the period, but it was the last time Reedsport was that close.
Pacific outscored Reedsport 20-3 in the second quarter, with Kaiya Gourneau, who finished with a game-high 26 points, netting 10 points in the period.
“That second quarter just killed us,” Reedsport coach Dan Kenagy said. “Other than that quarter, we played a pretty good game. I thought when we ran our press break the way we’re supposed to, we handled the pressure pretty well.”
Facing the big halftime deficit, Reedsport didn’t go away.
The Brave outscored the Pirates 8-7 in the third quarter, then did it again with a 20-15 fourth quarter.
Paige Hausmann-Noel got hot, scoring 14 of her 20 points in the second half with 12 coming at the free throw line. The senior forward was 12-14 from the line with 12 rebounds, seven of which came at the offensive end.
“I tell you what about Paige. She’s fierce,” Kanegy said. “She’s one of the ones — and you see it in practice, you see it in games — if there’s a loose ball on the other side of the court, it’s hers. She sees it and says, ‘That’s mine.’ And so she’s always going after that ball, fights aggressively for it.”
Gourneau was equally as good for Pacific.
The talented junior scored 12 points in the first half and 14 in the second, talking over offensively at times when Pacific’s offense dragged to a halt.
“Kaiya makes us go on offense at times when she’s disciplined and we run our stuff,” Lemerande said.
Reedsport, down 40-18 in the third quarter, ripped off a 13-0 run, largely on the back of Hausmann-Noel who scored on putbacks or snuck behind the Pacific defense for easy layups.
“We played good for three quarters,” Lemerande said. “I wasn’t impressed with us in the fourth quarter, but I give a lot of credit to Reedsport for that.”
Pacific plays Henley’s JV squad on Friday at 3 p.m. during the Holiday Hoops Classic at Hosanna Christian. Reedsport visits Butte Falls next Wednesday.