Mirroring the school closure directive of Oregon Governor Kate Brown, the Oregon School Activities Association has extended the spring sports suspension through April 28. But OSAA also kept alive the possibility of contesting several state championships after short seasons.
OSAA had previously suspended the start of the spring sports season, including all practices and contests, through the end of March, and extended that through April 28 after a conference call meeting of the OSAA Executive Board last week.
The Executive Board decided to cancel two state championships because of scheduling and/or facilities conflicts — for speech and solo music. But all the others remained possibilities, with the Executive Board also planning conference calls for April 1 and 15 to continue to discuss the spring season.
“We don’t want to string people along, but at the same time, we do think there’s some time there,” OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said in a story on OSAAtoday. “If schools come back after that, say on the 29th, we believe there’s still time for a truncated season in those activities. I think sending a message of, ‘Hey, there’s still an opportunity,’ is a message that we’re interested in sending.”
The additional meetings and delay of a final decision will allow the Executive Board to review updated guidelines and directives in collaboration with the governor’s office, the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Education, the OSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and member school administrators from throughout the state as the situation continues to evolve, OSAA said in a release on its website.
Reedsport’s spring sports include baseball, softball, golf and track and field.
OSAA also announced that if track and field is contested, the state championships will be split between Mount Hood Community College and Western Oregon University on the same weekend, May 29-30. OSAA had hoped to host the entire event at the new Hayward Field in Eugene, but the construction timeline for that facility would not allow it to be used.
Reedsport and the other Class 2A schools would be at Western Oregon in Monmouth for the second straight year.
