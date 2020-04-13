There will be no playoff run for Reedsport’s baseball team this spring.
Reedsport’s softball players won’t get a chance to make it to the postseason after coming up just short last year.
No members of the track team will have a chance to represent the Brave at the state meet.
Any chance for spring sports in Oregon ended last week, when Gov. Kate Brown said schools will remain closed to in-building learning through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
The Oregon School Activities Association had kept up hopes of a spring season if schools returned to session, but officials maintained that OSAA would align plans with the statewide school closure plans of the governor.
“Today’s heart wrenching decision is difficult for all members of the OSAA family,” Executive Director Peter Weber said in a release on the OSAA website. “We empathize with students and school communities, especially our graduating seniors, but recognize that these cancellations will allow our collective focus to remain where it’s most needed at this time — on the health and safety of all Oregonians.
“We had maintained hope for an abbreviated spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to these uncertain times. Now more than ever we need to apply the lessons learned through participation in education-based activities — teamwork, sacrifice and resilience — and play our role in adhering to the public health guidelines. We all look forward to the day we will play again.”
OSAA also is keeping its policies in place prohibiting the use of school facilities and prohibiting coaches from organizing or directing workouts and practices.
The OSAA Executive Board will meet to discuss policies for summer activities.
