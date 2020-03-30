The Siuslaw National Forest has closed the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and other recreation areas within the national forest area.
“After thorough analysis of the risks to employees, volunteers and the public, we have decided to close the forest to recreational uses until concerns from the spread of COVID-19 have lessened,” reads a message on the Siuslaw National Forest website. “This decision supports other state and county decisions to close parks, campgrounds and other recreation areas.
“These decisions address community concerns about the capacity of local emergency and health care services, crowding and congestion, and the ability of land management agencies, including the Siuslaw National Forest, to safely continue management of recreation sites.”
Legal hunting and fishing with the appropriate license is permitted, according to the message.
The closure of the dunes and other Siuslaw National Forest recreational sites follows Oregon State Parks closing all its parks. Douglas County and Coos County also closed their parks last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In