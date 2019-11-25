Nine-man football could be coming to Reedsport next fall.
The Oregon School Activities Association’s Football Ad Hoc Advisory Committee is proposing that Class 2A move to the nine-man format starting in the 2020 season.
Schools that want to continue playing 11-man football would have the option to move up to Class 3A for that sport only.
As many schools continue to have trouble fielding enough players, the committee has found that switching Class 2A to nine-man is a logical change, said Brad Garrett, the OSAA assistant executive director in charge of football.
You have free articles remaining.
The state’s Class 2A schools are split on their preference between nine-man and 11-man, Garrett said in an article on OSAAtoday.
“There is a portion of them that say, ‘Hey, if you don’t’ give us nine-player, we’re in trouble,’” Garrett said. “There’s a portion that say, ‘If nine-player is the way we have to go, while I would prefer to play 11-player, I would prefer to stay in 2A. And if they’re going to play nine-man, I will.’ But then you’ve got a group that has indicated they are not interested.”
Any change would have to be approved by the OSAA Executive Committee.