Reedsport’s boys basketball team saw its long win streak end, but still entered Sunset Conference play this week with a top-six ranking in the Oregon School Activities Association’s power rankings.
Reedsport finished the preseason with a win over North Douglas and a loss at Oakland, also one of the state’s higher-ranked squads.
Against North Douglas, Reedsport won 56-46. Tyler Thornton had 21 points, Dallas McGill had 18 and Javier Analco had 10.
That gave Reedpsort eight wins in a row, but the Brave weren’t able to stretch the streak to nine, falling at Oakland 64-46.
The Brave trailed 28-22 at half, but were outscored by the Oakers 36-24 in the final two periods.
Analco had 16 points and Jacob Chaney, McGill and Thornton had eight each. Jamison Conger added six as all five Reedpsort starters were effective scoring.
Reedsport could use that balance as the Brave head into the tough league, which has a number of teams that had strong preseasons.
Coquille has the league’s best record at 9-1, the loss to a Class 3A school, and is the only team among the four that played at Oakland to beat the Oakers. The Red Devils started the week No. 5 in the power rankings and were No. 6 in last week’s coaches poll with wins over three other teams (Kennedy, Sheridan and the Oakers) in the poll.
Toledo is 10-2, with the losses to Class 4A Sweet Home and to Knappa by a combined five points. The Boomers are No. 2 in both the power rankings and coaches poll (unbeaten Knappa is No. 1 in the power rankings and unbeaten Western Christian is No. 1 in the coaches poll).
At 9-2, Reedsport is No. 6 in the power rankings, but not ranked in the coaches poll. Reedsport’s first loss came to Sheridan in Coquille’s tournament.
Bandon is 8-3, coming off a win in its home tourney, and is No. 18 in the power rankings. In addition to Oakland, the Tigers lost at Lost River and to Class 3A Brookings-Harbor.
Myrtle Point is 8-5 and No. 20 in the power rankings. The Bobcats have been in a bunch of tight games, with nine decided by five points or fewer or in overtime.
Gold Beach (4-7) and Waldport (2-8) round out the preseason records.
Reedsport’s league schedule starts with a bang. The Brave traveled to Coquille on Tuesday (results weren’t available by press time), host Toledo on Friday and have Bandon at home on Monday, part of a three-game week next week that also includes a trip to Gold Beach on Wednesday and a home game against Waldport on Friday, Jan. 17.
The league’s strength will become important at the end of the regular season, when the power rankings determine which teams make the playoffs. Two teams automatically qualify for each league, with some using just the league standings and some a playoff structure.
Reedsport’s girls, meanwhile, enter league play still seeking their first win.
The Brave struggled to score both games last week, especially in the first half.
Against North Douglas, Reedsport fell 47-15 and didn’t score in the first half. Courtney Manicke had six points and Aubree Rohde flour for Reedsport.
Against Oakland, Reedsport again didn’t score in the first period and had just two in the second in a 51-15 loss.
Ilene Glover had five points and Cheyenne McCart four in the loss.
Coquille and Bandon had the top preseasons, both finishing with one loss.
Coquille is 10-1 and ranked second in the coaches poll and third in the power rankings. The Red Devils’ loss came to top-ranked Kennedy.
Bandon is 11-1, its lone loss coming to Brookings-Harbor, and took titles in both the Oakland and Bandon tournaments. The Tigers were 10th in the coaches poll last week and are No. 12 in the power rankings.
Gold Beach is 7-5 and ranked No. 30 and Toledo is 6-5 and No. 23. Myrtle Point is 4-9 and ranked No. 41 and Waldport is 3-8 and ranked No. 36. Reedsport, 0-11, is No. 39.
For the first round of league play, the boys will play first, tipping off at 5:30 p.m., with the girls games starting about 7 p.m.