As the North Coos American Legion baseball team enters a critical week in the race for a spot in the Class A state tournament, the squad is soaring with momentum.
North Coos won the Seaside Wood Bat tournament over the weekend, with Reedsport’s players helping along the way.
Now North Coos visits Roseburg Pepsi on Tuesday, South Coos (at Marshfield) on Thursday and Grants Pass on Friday to close the regular season.
The Waterfront entered the final week one game ahead of Dr. Randall’s of Roseburg in the Area 4 North Division standings. Only the winner will advance to the state tournament because tournament host Roseburg Pepsi is guaranteed one of the spots.
In Seaside, North Coos beat Hoquiam (Washington) 8-0 and Portland East Cutters 9-2 to reach the championship game. There, North Coos blanked Warrenton 15-0.
Against Hoquiam, Jacob Chaney had an RBI single.
In the win over Portland East Cutters, Chaney and AJ Stoltey each drove in runs during the five-run first inning for North Coos. Each finished with one hit. Ethan Logo singled and scored during the Waterfront’s four-run sixth inning and also reached base two other times.
Against Warrenton, Logo and Chaney both scored runs and Soltey drove in a run.
Reedsport’s players did not get a chance to take the mound because Bridger Holmes, Jayden Frank and Jake Simmons threw complete games, allowing only a handful of hits between them.
But they likely will be needed this week with the three doubleheaders in four days.