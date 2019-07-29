The North Coos American Legion baseball team got off to a great start at the single-A state tournament, winning its first two games with plenty of contributions from a trio of Reedsport players.
The Waterfront was one of two unbeaten teams heading into Monday night’s game against Alpenrose Dairy, the other unbeaten team (results were not available by press time. The top two teams in the double-elimination tournament advance to the regionals in Cody, Wyoming.
North Coos opened with a 14-2 win over Central Point in a game that was a lot closer than the score suggests. The Waterfront scored six runs in the sixth inning and vie in the seventh to pull away.
Recent Reedsport graduate AJ Stoltey brought in the team’s first two runs with a single in the fourth inning and also had an RBI double in the seventh.
Jacob Chaney, who will be a senior for the Brave this year, walked and scored a run in the seventh inning and also pitched the final inning in relief of starter Jake Simmons, finishing off a combined two-hitter. He struck out two and allowed one run.
Tyler Thornton, who also will be a senior, had two singles, drove in a run and scored two.
In the second game, an 8-0 win over La Grande, Thornton was the star on the mound, pitching a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts. He also had a pair of singles and scored a run.
Chaney also had two hits and an RBI in the win.
Stoltey played second base in both games. Chaney was at first against La Grande and Thornton was at shortstop against Central Point. They contributed to a defense that did not commit any errors in the two games.
North Coos coach Brad Horning said the team had a bunch of contributions up and down the lineup, which also includes players from North Bend and Siuslaw.
Reedsport’s Ethan Logo also is playing for the Waterfront, though he did not get in either of the first two games.
Hunter Wheeling, the son of Reedsport graduate Mark Wheeling, was a pinch runner in Sunday’s win.
The tournament continues through Wednesday.