North Coos has earned a chance to defend its American Legion Class A state title in baseball, and Reedsport players had a role in making that happen.
North Coos clinched the title in the Area 4 North Division by sweeping South Coos on Thursday and then taking the opener of a doubleheader at Grants Pass on Friday.
As it turned out, North Coos finished two games ahead of second-place Dr. Randol’s after the Roseburg squad split its four games against Roseburg Pepsi over the weekend. The Waterfront finished the season 12-4.
Now North Coos is preparing for the state tournament, which begins this weekend at Legion Field in Roseburg. If the Waterfront finishes first or second at the state tournament, the Waterfront will be headed back to Cody Wyoming for the regional tournament.
In the clinching win against Grants Pass, a 2-1 victory in the opener of Friday’s doubleheader, Reedsport’s Tyler Thornton pitched a complete game, giving up just two hits and the one run, which came as a result of a pair of errors. Thornton struck out nine.
Thornton also had three hits, including a double, in the first game. AJ Stoltey had a single.
In the second game, an 18-8 loss to the Diggers, Thornton had three more hits and two runs. Jacob Chaney had two runs and Stoltey had two hits and an RBI.
Chaney and Stoltey also spent time on the mound in the loss.
A day earlier, North Coos beat South Coos 13-2 and 12-0, both games limited to five innings by the mercy rule.
Chaney had two RBIs and a run in the first game and Stoltey had a hit and two RBIs. Thornton had two hits and scored a run.
Thornton had two hits and two runs in the second game, which Stoltey and Chaney spent mostly on the bench as the North Coos coaching staff tried to make sure everyone got playing time. Ethan Logo, another Reedsport player, was in right field.
Earlier in the week, Thornton had four runs and Chaney had a three-run triple and single and scored twice in a 15-1 win over Roseburg Pepsi. North Coos lost the opener of that doubleheader 4-3, but Stoltey had a sacrifice fly and Thornton scored a run in the loss.
The Reedsport players continue to gain valuable experience, Chaney said.
“Three of us return next year,” he said, referring to himself, Thornton and Logo. “It’s huge.”
The Reedsport players fit in well on the team, which also includes players from North Bend and Siuslaw, Chaney said.
“They’re really good about that,” he said. “I think we play well together for being from different schools.”
The Reedpsort players are reaping the benefits of extra batting practice, different coaching perspective and seeing good pitchers from the other teams.
“We are definitely seeming more consistently better pitching than we see in our league,” he said.